What can we learn about deescalation from Toronto officer?

Constable Ken Lam confronted a man who stands accused of running people down with his van.

Video footage shows Lam was able to arrest the man without firing a single shot.

The video is being shared around the world and Lam is being lauded as a hero.

What can we learn about de-escalation from Lam's actions? And is he an example of ongoing change in police training? Or just the exception to the norm?

Guest 1: David Thomas is an associate professor at Florida Gulf Coast University and a former police officer.

Guest 2: Yasmeen Krameddine is director of research and development at Pro Training

Use the audio player above to listen to the discussion.