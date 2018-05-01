What can we learn about deescalation from Toronto officer?

Constable Ken Lam confronted a man who stands accused of running people down with his van.
Video footage shows Lam was able to arrest the man without firing a single shot.
The video is being shared around the world and Lam is being lauded as a hero.
What can we learn about de-escalation from Lam's actions? And is he an example of ongoing change in police training? Or just the exception to the norm?
Guest 1: David Thomas is an associate professor at Florida Gulf Coast University and a former police officer.
Guest 2: Yasmeen Krameddine is director of research and development at Pro Training
