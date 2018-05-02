Can we still separate the art from the artist?

Bill Cosby walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse Mark Makela | Getty Images

In April 2018, actor Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault against Andrea Constand, a woman he mentored. Does that mean we can't enjoy watching reruns of "The Cosby Show" or "I Spy" anymore?

Even before the #MeToo movement, high profile men and women have been accused of sexual misconduct and other misdeeds. MPR News host Kerri Miller led a conversation that examined whether it's possible to still consume the art of people who have been accused of bad behavior.

Guests:

• Claire Dederer, writer, author of Love and Trouble: A Midlife Reckoning. Dederer is working on a book inspired by her article, "What do we do with the art of monstrous men?"

• Alyssa Rosenberg, Opinion writer covering culture for the Washington Post.

Use the audio above to listen to their discussion.