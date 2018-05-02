Mayo: Sediment caused discolored water in hospital taps

Initial tests show sediment created the dark-colored water that ran this week from taps at Mayo Clinic's St. Marys hospital, but clinic officials are still advising people not to drink the water or bathe in it until more test results are in.

The cause of the sediment is still being investigated.

Mayo said it would continue to supply bottled drinking water to staff, patients and visitors, as well as cooking water to its kitchens. It noted that while the tap water is suitable for hand washing, "it should be followed by hand sanitizers that are being placed in bathrooms across the hospital as a precautionary measure."

Rochester authorities said Tuesday they were confident the situation was isolated to the St. Marys campus and that the city's water is safe to drink. The city utility said as a precautionary measure it flushed the areas surrounding the campus and found no discolored water.