Ice-out declared on Lake Minnetonka, tying the latest on record

Authorities declared ice-out on Lake Minnetonka just after noon Saturday, tying the record for the latest ice-out on the Twin Cities metro-area lake.

The Freshwater Society and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol made the official declaration. This year's ice-out ties 1857 for the latest on record; statistics for ice-out on Lake Minnetonka go back to 1855.

This year's ice-out is three weeks later than the median ice-out date of April 14, the Freshwater Society reported.

Ice-out on Lake Minnetonka is declared when boats can pass through channels and navigate all portions of the lake. Some ice remained on the lake Saturday, but officials said all bays and channels were navigable.

Some lakes elsewhere in Minnesota have set records this year for their latest ice-out date. And ice-out has yet to happen on some lakes — particularly up north. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers a website to keep track of ice-out on lakes across the state.