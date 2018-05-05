'Infinity War' to set record as fastest movie to surpass $1 billion

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War," which opened April 27, 2018. Chuck Zlotnick | Marvel Studios via AP)

"Avengers: Infinity War" is poised to set a record for fastest film to rake in $1 billion in business.

The Walt Disney Co. said Saturday that the Marvel superhero saga had earned just under $975 million in global box office ticket sales through Friday. Since the film earned nearly $70 million on Friday alone, the studio is confident it will pass the billion-dollar mark on Saturday — 11 days since it opened.

The previous record for the fastest time for a movie to make a $1 billion was 12 days for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The star-stuffed "Infinity Wars" features Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman, whose "Black Panther" movie has made more than $1.3 billion and remains in theaters.