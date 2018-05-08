Sowing chaos: Russia's disinformation war

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017.

An exploration of Russia's longtime, and ongoing, disinformation and propaganda campaigns which are intended to sow chaos in Europe and the United States.

Among other things, Russia's state-run media gives a platform to conspiracy theorists and invites viewers to doubt the accuracy of news outlets. It's a new front in what some are calling a "new cold war."

Russian President Vladimir Putin was inaugurated for a fourth six-year term on Monday, making him the longest-serving Russian leader since Josef Stalin. Putin enjoys widespread popular support in Russia, but hundreds of Putin protesters were detained by police over the weekend.

From the America Abroad series, anchored by Madeleine Brand.

Featured interviews:

• William Courtney, former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia.

• Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia & political science professor at Stanford University.

• Peter Pomerantsev, author of "Nothing is True and Everything is Possible: The Surreal Heart of the New Russia."

• Kimberly Martin, director of the Russia-U.S. relations program at the Harriman Institute at Columbia University & political science professor at Barnard College.

• Jeffrey Gedmin, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and former president of Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty.