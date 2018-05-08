What's changed since the Parkland shooting?

Nicole Reiling marches toward the State Capitol. Evan Frost | MPR News

In the wake of the deadly school, shooting in Florida last February, several state legislatures have had passed new gun control bills—including the state of Florida. Republican Governor Rick Scott broke with the NRA to sign bipartisan gun legislation just three weeks after mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

But Minnesota's lawmakers haven't responded as quickly.

Now, with two weeks left in the legislative session, three Republican representatives have proposed new gun bills.

State Representative Sarah Anderson (R-Plymouth) joined Kerri Miller to talk about the bills she co-sponsored. She was joined by MPR political reporter Brian Bakst, and Robert Spitzer, a professor of political science at SUNY-Cortland and author of "Guns Across America: Reconciling Gun Rules and Rights."