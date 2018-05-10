Hands-free cell phone bill moving in House but still stalled in Senate

A bill that would require drivers who use cell phones to use only hands-free devices is headed to the House floor after it won approval in the House Ways and Means committee Thursday, but it is still stalled in the state Senate.

Family members of people who were killed by distracted drivers welcomed the committee vote and urged Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka to allow the Senate to vote on the measure.

Peggy Riggs' 20-year old son David was killed in 2013 by a driver who was texting. She and her husband Craig told reporters that lawmakers need to take action this year.

"I think one of the biggest things to remember here is that statistics have faces," Riggs said. "They're not just numbers. These are people's lives and our lives. The day my son died our life died with him."

Texting while driving is already illegal, but supporters want to make it clear that any phone use by drivers must be hands-free.

Vijay Dixit lost his daughter in a crash involving a distracted driver nearly 11 years ago. He said it's a no-brainer for the Legislature to pass the hands-free requirement, and said he and others who are grieving will continue to push for a vote.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka Brian Bakst | MPR News

"We are done. We have already lost our loved ones. We are not doing it for us. We are doing it for you," Dixit said.

Earlier this week Gazelka said the Senate would not pass the bill this year. He said there are too many other big issues the Legislature still needs to grapple with, and there is not agreement that the hands-free requirement is the best way to stop distracted driving.

When Gazelka said lawmakers have different ideas on how to address distracted driving, including more education, Dixit called it a "copout."

"Wait for the education later. Do one thing at a time. You cannot boil the ocean in one step," he told Gazelka. "Do one step at a time and let's see. Only then we will know that you are really sincere."

The pressure appeared to be having an impact on Gazelka.

"Years ago I was negative and I've moved to neutral, so it's not like I'm trying to stop it. I just want to make sure we get it right." Gazelka said if the House passes the hands-free bill, it would improve the odds of getting it done this year. "We'll see. You saw the passion of the people."