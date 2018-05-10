Trump meets 3 Americans held in North Korea as they return to U.S.

President Trump applauds as Kim Dong Chul (2nd R) gestures upon his return with Kim Hak Song (C) and Tony Kim (behind) after they were freed by North Korea, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
President Trump applauds as Kim Dong Chul (2nd R) gestures upon his return with Kim Hak Song (C) and Tony Kim (behind) after they were freed by North Korea, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. 