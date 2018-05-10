St. Paul schools may drop opposition to holiday observances

The St. Paul school board is moving toward rescinding a policy that discourages holiday celebrations.

Currently, the policy says schools "shall discourage programs and festivities arranged to celebrate holidays and other special days, and shall strive to eliminate them, except where such observances are required by law."

A board committee recommended at a recent meeting that the policy be withdrawn.

Board member Mary Vanderwert said celebrations are an important learning opportunity for the district's diverse student body.

"We have well over 100 languages spoken in our schools and have very large cultural groups that are represented. And what we know about children's development is that culture is really important to developing a child's identity," Vanderwert said.

The board's religion policy still prohibits schools from promoting or disparaging specific beliefs or non-belief.

If the board officially drops the measure, schools will be left to decide for themselves whether to observe the holidays.