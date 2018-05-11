Libertarian GOP group draws ire for meeting in a mosque

Abdulahi Farah speaks with Zavier Bicott.
Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center programs and services director Abdulahi Farah, right, speaks with Minnesota Republican Liberty Caucus chair Zavier Bicott, left, about hosting the Caucus' annual convention at the Mosque inside the Imam's office in Bloomington, Minn. on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. 