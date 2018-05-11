Former gymnast wins small business award

Brenda Nolby, owner of Jam Hops, was named the 2018 Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year.

Jam Hops in Ham Lake has evolved from a small gymnastics program into a bustling children's activities center. On any given day in the sprawling facility you can find kids in dance classes like ballet and hip-hop. There's also theater, Ninja Zone and cheerleading classes. There's even an academic preschool and, of course, gymnastics.

"It's like a YMCA because there's so much to do here, except we have recreational and competitive dance and gymnastics, " said owner Brenda Nolby.

Alayna McCann, 4, runs down a trampoline and leaps into a foam pit with the Jammin' Tots and Jammin' Kids 1 group. Angela Jimenez for MPR News

Nolby will accept the accolade Friday as Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year, given by the Small Business Administration's district office.

She's being recognized for steering the business' expansion despite hardships. Nolby, a former gymnast, was also recently honored with other state winners in Washington, D.C. Nolby said she jumped with excitement when she learned she'd won the award.

"Business owners don't get many pats on the back," Nolby said. "They do their best to recognize their staff but it's just not very often they feel that pat back again. So I think that's part of it just acknowledgment for all the hard work," she said.

Jam Hops has grown from serving 400 kids in 2000 to a clientele of more than 2,000 a week and a staff of over 90.

Ellie Jerylo has been in Jam Hops competitive gymnastics program for 14 years. She said it's a second home.

Young gymnasts in the Gym 2 class stand on the balance beam at Jam Hops in Ham Lake. Angela Jimenez for MPR News

"It's been great like the whole family atmosphere," the 17-year-old said. "They just encourage me, not only in gymnastics, but in school and church and all the other stuff I have in my life."

Nancy Libersky, district director of the Minnesota SBA office, said the award is given to a small business owner with staying power — one who overcomes adversity to increases revenue, staff and business size and also gave back to the community.

"Brenda is one that has really grown her business and she has truly contributed to the economy of not only Ham Lake but the state of Minnesota," Libersky said. "And I think that's something we really need to bring forward for our community and our growth."

The business is rooted in Nolby's passion for gymnastics. She was a competitive gymnast at 13 and has been coaching since age 16.

"I love that it takes strength and grace and flexibility and it combines all those things into one sport," she said. "The whole aspect of gymnastics just got in my blood."

Young gymnast Aubrey Nelson, 9, practices her balance on the beam, with a blue bean bag on her head, in her Gym 2 class. Angela Jimenez for MPR News

But keeping Jam Hops going also required strength and flexibility.

The Great Recession in 2008 and 2009 was nearly fatal to the business.

"If families are laid off, they don't have income, they need groceries, they need to pay their house payments," Nolby said. "Gymnastics and dance are going to be the first to go."

Enrollment dropped more than 50 percent. Even with a co-owner, Nolby didn't pay herself for two years, tapping into her husband's 401(k) and draining her own. But the business survived.

"To have to shut our doors and explaining that to my staff and all the kids that came here, I couldn't imagine it," Nolby said. "I was doing everything I could just to survive. Praying and hoping that it would turn around and it finally did."

Recreational gymnastics assistant Carliee Cook works with Lily Roman, 9, in the Gym 4 class. Angela Jimenez for MPR News

Jill Hauser's daughter has trained as a competitive gymnast at Jam Hops the past 11 years. Her son has sampled a variety of activities over the years. But Hauser said she really values the character development that's also incorporated into programs.

"It's like giving them the whole package, and as a parent that's what I want for my kids," Hauser said. "And I think Brenda has done a great job facilitating that."

Nolby started as a Jam Hops employee in the late '90s. In 2000, she bought out one of the owners and then bought out her co-owner in 2013. She credits business coaching to helping her with marketing, finance and growing the business. Increasing the center's offerings helped fortify the operation. Nolby said SBA loans and training aided in Jam Hops' expansion.

The support she received from the community during hard times inspired her to start Jam Hops Gives Back. It's a multifaceted campaign that includes a food drive, free open gym time and parties donated to local fundraisers.

The business has given away more than $65,000 in charitable donations. Last year alone, $23,000 in scholarships were awarded for kids to participate in Jam Hops' programs.

Sebastian Santiago, 11, works out on the still rings with the boys' gymnastics team. Angela Jimenez for MPR News

"It's extremely important to me that not only are we making a change and difference in these individual kids' lives but that we're impacting our whole community," Nolby said.

She said there's need in the area, even though many might not realize that.

"We out here in the suburbs and everybody assumes everybody's doing wonderfully," Nolby said. "It's just not the case."

Her community involvement also includes her role as president of Ham Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nolby said her community contributions will continue to grow as the business grows. There are wait lists for most activities even though Jam Hops just expanded into a brand new 43,000-square-foot building last fall.

Multiple groups of young gymnasts, divided by level, work out at Jam Hops. Angela Jimenez for MPR News

"And now this building is getting pretty full," she said.

Nolby's already considering additional locations in other areas and maybe building another facility on the other side of her parking lot.