Minnesota highlights expanded services for people facing a mental health crisis

May is national Mental Health Month, and Minnesota officials are using the opportunity to remind people about expanded services for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Claire Wilson is an assistant commissioner with the Department of Human Services. She said they're trying to reach as many people as they can to provide instant counseling.

"The Department of Human Services recently expanded our suicide prevention and crisis texting services to cover all parts of Minnesota," she said. "That's 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And that really means that more people can have access to this really important and life-saving service whenever they need it."

Through the service, people who text the letters "MN" to the number 741741 will be connected to a trained counselor.

"We also recently, for those in the metro, are piloting a (single) number for mental health crisis services," Wilson said. "Individuals, families and service providers who are calling from a cell phone ... can dial **CRISIS, and then have their call forwarded to their county crisis team."

The efforts come at the same time that Canvas Health, the nonprofit which helps operate the state's suicide prevention phone hotline, is considering closing the hotline due to ongoing funding issues.