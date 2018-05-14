Mosaic moving corporate headquarters to Florida

Mosaic Company announced Monday it would move its headquarters from Plymouth to Hillsborough County, Florida.

The Fortune 500 company that produces and markets phosphate and potash crop nutrients, said in a news release it can "reconsider its U.S. office footprint" at locations in Plymouth as well as locations already owned by the company near Tampa.

"We believe locating our corporate office there will give us opportunities to amplify Mosaic's presence and engage more closely with communities where we operate," said President and CEO Joc O'Rourke in a press release.

The company has not released details on the move or how many employees will be relocated.