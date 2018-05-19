Twins put Mauer on DL with concussion symptoms

The Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer hits a single off Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Minneapolis. The hit was Mauer's 1,999th career hit.

The Minnesota Twins have placed first baseman Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list with a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms.

His symptoms began May 11 after he dove for a foul ball against the Los Angeles Angels and worsened during Friday's game.

The former American League MVP dealt with long-lasting concussion symptoms after suffering a 2013 concussion, so the Twins opted to be cautious with one of their top hitters.

The team recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester. The 25-year-old Cave was in the Twins' lineup Saturday against Milwaukee, batting seventh and playing center field in his major league debut.

Cave was acquired by the Twins on March 16 for minor league right-hander Luis Gil and was optioned to Triple-A Rochester a week later. The left-handed hitting Cave batted .265 with seven doubles, one home run and 17 RBIs in 35 games for the Red Wings this season.