Budget cuts could end the lone high school Russian program in MN

St. Paul Central High School Russian teacher Oksana Cox stands in front of the school on May 17, 2018.

One of the few ways for students in the Midwest to learn Russian is set for elimination because of budget cuts in the St. Paul school district.

Just over two dozen students are enrolled in Russian classes at St. Paul's Central High School. Teacher Oksana Cox said it's the only public high school Russian program in Minnesota.

"Russian is a very different language. It has a completely different alphabet, called the Cyrillic alphabet," Cox said. "Russian grammar is very complex. If you are good in math and have this kind of mathematical way of thinking, Russian will be a blast for you."

Cox, a Russian native, came to the United States after college. She started teaching the language at Central more than 20 years ago.

Especially in today's world, Cox said, losing the language program would be a blow.

"We have an extremely intense geopolitical situation with Russia ... I believe we strongly need to work on our diplomacy, and I honestly believe that my students will give some input and improve our relationship," Cox said.

Cox says alumni have gone on to work in the State Department, the media and jobs in Russia.

Parents and students plan to speak at Tuesday's St. Paul school board meeting asking for special funds to continue the program. The district is cutting costs to fill a $17.2 million projected budget shortfall.