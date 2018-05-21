Call to Mind: Innovative approaches to mental well being

MPR's Call to Mind 'Note to Self' event

Call to Mind is MPR's initiative to inform and mobilize new conversations about mental health.

MPR's Tom Weber hosted an event at the Science Museum of Minnesota called "Note to Self." It was an evening of music and conversation about innovative ways to care for your mental well being.

Musician Manchita performed. MPR News's Tom Weber hosted a discussion with influential leaders in the field of mental health.

They discussed taking control of mental well being through innovative approaches like nutrition, mindfulness, and digital tools, and discussed the role of community and culture in mental health.

Participants included author and psychiatrist Dr. Henry Emmons, developmental and behavioral pediatrician Dr. Tim Culbert and Atum Azzahir, founder and CEO of the Cultural Wellness Center in Minneapolis.

The event was held May 16th at the Science Museum of Minnesota which is currently hosting an exhibit called "Mental Health: Mind Matters."