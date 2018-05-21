Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean

Plumes of steam rise as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii, Sunday. Kilauea volcano, which is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island, has gotten more hazardous in recent days, with rivers of molten rock pouring into the ocean and flying lava causing the first major injury. 