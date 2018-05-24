Hidden health hazards of climate change

Climate change is a health hazard. Air pollution and changing weather patterns give rise to heat-related illnesses, such as asthma and allergic disorders.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, insect-borne diseases from ticks and mosquitoes have tripled in the United States in recent years, and warmer weather is largely to blame.

From the Commonwealth Club of California's Climate One series, hosted by Greg Dalton.

Guests: Jonathan Patz, director, Global Health Institute, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Su Rynard, director, "Mosquito" (Discovery Channel, 2017)

Chuck Yarling, triathlete and west nile virus survivor.

Jessica Wolff, director, Climate and Health Program, Healthcare Without Harm.