Find refreshment this summer: 10 drinks to beat the heat

Here are a few splendid drink recipes from our friends over at The Splendid Table.

Drinks with alcohol:

Use lime for garnish and flavor. Wine Dharma via Flickr

"This is the Kentucky cousin to two cocktails — the Moscow mule and the Dark and Stormy — made popular with ginger beer, which is much spicier than ginger ale. The Moscow mule, traditionally served in a copper mug, is made with vodka, ginger beer, and a squeeze of lime."

"The secret ingredient is a dollop of unsweetened Greek yogurt, which gives the cocktail a tangy flavor and subtly creamy texture. The final result isn't sweet or smoothie-like; this is definitely still a cocktail."

"Close to a homemade ginger ale but with more of a nip, this is a formula for an icy spiced drink made to order."

"This after-dinner drink is like a little ray of boozy citrus sunshine at the end of a heavy meal and should be served very cold, in little shot glasses."

"A quasi-tikiesque long drink created by barman Joe Scialom at the famous Shepheard Hotel in Cairo in the late '40s as a sort of hangover cure for his guests."

Drink without alcohol:

"Ruby red with a bright sour flavor reminiscent of rose hips (think Red Zinger tea), hibiscus flowers or Jamaica as it is known in Mexico, this is a refreshing and beautiful drink to brew up in the hot months."

"Cola-flavored extracts aren't necessary for cola flavor. After all, those extracts originally started as real ingredients, so why not go right to the source?"

"Real lemonade is the lemonade that sends a shiver down your back when you take that first sip. It's a perfect balance of sweet, tart and cool."

"This water, lightly scented with fresh mint and cucumber, is sneakily refreshing. For the full treatment, serve it in a glass icy cold from the freezer."

"Use this recipe as a model only, as any ripe fruit will work — honeydew, muskmelon, pineapple, mango."

