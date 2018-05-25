Memorial Day 2018: What's open, what's closed for the holiday

The crowd salutes participants in a parade at the Memorial Day event at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on May 25, 2015.

The unofficial-official first day of summer kicks off on Memorial Day, a holiday that celebrates and remembers the country's fallen military service members.

Most federal, state and local government offices will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day. Many businesses are also closed, with the exception of most large retail stores, restaurants, bars and grocery stores. But to be safe: Call ahead and check to see if your favorite haunt is open or if they close early.

Public transportation

In the Twin Cities, Metro Transit buses and the light rail Green and Blue lines will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. The Red Line will follow the weekend/holiday schedule. The Transit Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; customer relations and the lost and found will be closed.

Mail

Mail from the United Postal Service will not be delivered. Most Federal Express services are closed. United Parcel Service does not pick up. Shipments from Amazon will not be shipped nor delivered, including if you are a Prime member.

Garbage service

Most garbage companies do not pick up trash, delaying service by one day. Check your local provider.

Courts

A wreath with an American flag attached hangs by the stage at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery Memorial Day event on May 25, 2015. Riham Feshir | MPR News 2015

Federal and state courts are closed.

Banks

Most banks are closed. Check your local branch.

Financial Markets

Libraries