Memorial Day 2018: What's open, what's closed for the holiday

The unofficial-official first day of summer kicks off on Memorial Day, a holiday that celebrates and remembers the country's fallen military service members.
Most federal, state and local government offices will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day. Many businesses are also closed, with the exception of most large retail stores, restaurants, bars and grocery stores. But to be safe: Call ahead and check to see if your favorite haunt is open or if they close early.
Public transportation
In the Twin Cities, Metro Transit buses and the light rail Green and Blue lines will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. The Red Line will follow the weekend/holiday schedule. The Transit Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; customer relations and the lost and found will be closed.
Mail
Mail from the United Postal Service will not be delivered. Most Federal Express services are closed. United Parcel Service does not pick up. Shipments from Amazon will not be shipped nor delivered, including if you are a Prime member.
Garbage service
Most garbage companies do not pick up trash, delaying service by one day. Check your local provider.