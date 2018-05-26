Woman dies in Interstate 35W crash

A 19-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville, Minn., on Saturday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the Burnsville woman was a passenger in a Ford Fusion that was traveling south on the freeway near Burnsville Parkway at about 7:20 a.m.
The Patrol said the vehicle went off the road to the right, hit a noise barrier and came to rest in the ditch.
The woman's name has not yet been released.
The Patrol reported that the driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Prior Lake, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Fatal crash near Rochester
A 21-year-old Stewartville, Minn., man died late Friday in a motorcycle crash in Mower County.
The Patrol reported the crash happened at about 10 p.m. in Racine Township, about 15 miles south of Rochester.
The motorcycle left a county highway and hit a driveway. The Patrol said road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.