Spam recall issued after reports of metal pieces found in cans

Minnesota-based Hormel Foods is recalling nearly a quarter-million pounds of Spam and other meat products because they may have been contaminated with pieces of metal.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported Saturday that it received four consumer complaints about metal objects found in the canned products, and said "there have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with consumption of the products."
The canned pork and chicken products were made on Feb. 8-10, 2018, but many consumers may still have the products in their pantries; the affected products have a "Best By" date of February 2021.
The following products are subject to recall:
The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 199N" on the bottom of the can. FSIS said the affected products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
The USDA indicated in its recall announcement that the products were made at Hormel's plant in Fremont, Neb.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Hormel Foods at (800) 523-4635.