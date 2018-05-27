Spam recall issued after reports of metal pieces found in cans

Minnesota-based Hormel Foods is recalling nearly a quarter-million pounds of Spam and other meat products because they may have been contaminated with pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported Saturday that it received four consumer complaints about metal objects found in the canned products, and said "there have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with consumption of the products."

The canned pork and chicken products were made on Feb. 8-10, 2018, but many consumers may still have the products in their pantries; the affected products have a "Best By" date of February 2021.

The following products are subject to recall:

12-ounce metal cans containing "SPAM Classic" with a "Best By" February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.