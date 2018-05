Gitta Rosenzweig was discovered in a Catholic orphanage after the war. In 1942, she had been found wandering in the Polish countryside and was taken to a children's home, where she was given the name "Maria Czekanska." Here she sits on the lap of a woman from the home.

BBC documentary: Lost Children of the Holocaust.

The story of child survivors in post-war Europe is a tale of courage and humanity born out of atrocity. Following the end of World War II, the BBC began a series of radio appeals on behalf of children who survived the Holocaust but were now stranded in post-war Europe.

70 years later, the BBC found out what happened to 12 of those children who survived the death camps.