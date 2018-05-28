How do we honor military members who've died?

Brandt Williams leads an hour-long discussion on how we honor fallen service members. The conversation covered a variety of topics, including a look at the way things have changed over the generations from how we honored World War II vets, to Vietnam and on to today.

Also, how does the military assist the family members whose loved ones gave their life for this country? Along with that, Williams and his guests looked at how we take care of our returning service members today, including dealing with issues like depression and long-term care.

Guests Lawrence J. Korb is a senior fellow at American Progress. He is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

Amy Buchatz is a reporter for Military.com and the editor of Military.com's SpouseBuzz blog.

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.