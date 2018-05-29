Why is Congress rolling back bank regulations?

The world was in the middle of a financial crisis 10 years ago. When the economy stabilized the 2010 Dodd-Frank law was passed to prevent another major financial meltdown. So why did Congress just vote to roll back some of those Dodd-Frank rules?
MPR News host Chris Farrell talked to three guests for perspectives on the new financial rules.
• Keith Ellison, U.S. Representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district.
• Neel Kashkari, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
• Jena Martin, Professor of Law, West Virgnia University and author of "When The Levees Break: Examining The Failings Of Our Securities Markets."
