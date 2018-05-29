I-35W, I-94 weekend closures to test Twin Cities drivers

The Minnesota Department of Transportation kept road construction hassles to a minimum over the Memorial Day weekend, sparing Twin Cities area drivers. But for the next three weekends you will not be so lucky.

A full closure of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis is coming this weekend and a similar shutdown will come the weekend after for Interstate 94. MnDOT officials cautioned drivers on Monday to prepare.

Plan ahead, big changes coming to I-35W near downtown Minneapolis in June. 3 weekend closures planned. Full closure scheduled June 1-4 from Hwy 62 to I94 as crews demo 26th, 24th St bridges. More info coming. Check out web page for schedule: https://t.co/Sf28mxRuaS — Dave Aeikens (@Aeikens) May 29, 2018

Here's a look at what's planned.

I-35W, Minneapolis

MnDOT says the highway must shut down so crews can demolish the 26th and 24th Street bridges.

• Starting 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, I-35W will be closed between Interstate 94 and Minnesota Highway 62.

• Overnight closure of I-35W between I-94 and Highway 62 starts at 10 p.m. Monday, June 4, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 5.

I-94, Minneapolis

• I-94 will be closed between I-394 and I-35W starting at 10 p.m. Friday June 8 until 5 a.m. Mon, June 11.

As always, MnDOT's schedule is subject to change or revision, often based on the weather.

It's worth noting that after I-35W closes this weekend and I-94 closes the weekend after, the agency plans to close I-35 again the weekend after, from 10 p.m. Friday, June 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 18, between I-94 and Minnesota Highway 62.