Political Junkie talks North Korea summit Politics Chris Farrell , Elizabeth Shockman · May 29, 2018 Listen Story audio 13min 8sec Political Junkie Ken Rudin talked to MPR News host Chris Farrell about the on-again-off-again North Korea and all the latest news from Washington DC. Use the audio player above to hear the full segment. • Subscribe to the MPR News with Kerri Miller podcast Stay Informed Subscribe to our politics newsletter. Email Address Zip Code See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.