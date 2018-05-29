Thread Book Hour: Arundhati Roy

Kerri Miller interviews Man Booker Award winning author Arundhati Roy.

Roy's new novel, "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness," takes us on an intimate journey of many years across the Indian subcontinent--from the cramped neighborhoods of Old Delhi and the roads of the new city to the mountains and valleys of Kashmir and beyond, where war is peace and peace is war.

It is an aching love story and a decisive remonstration, a story told in a whisper, in a shout, through unsentimental tears and sometimes with a bitter laugh. Each of its characters is indelibly, tenderly rendered.

Its heroes are people who have been broken by the world they live in and then rescued, patched together by acts of love, and by hope.

Arundhati Roy is an Indian author best known for her novel, "The God of Small Things," which won the Man Booker Prize for Fiction in 1997 and became the biggest-selling book by a non-expatriate Indian author.

MPR's Kerri Miller interviewed Arundhati Roy for The Thread LIVE on May 9, 2018 at the Fitzgerald Theater.