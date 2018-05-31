One more to go: Illinois ratifies Equal Rights Amendment

Illinois has ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, more than 40 years after an estimated 10,000 people marched on the Capitol building in Springfield, Ill., to urge approval of the ERA.
