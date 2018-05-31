Trump administration imposes steel, aluminum tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico

Coils of steel wire sit stacked in the shipping area of the Grupo Acerero SA steel processing facility in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on March 6.

The Trump administration made good on threats to impose tariffs on some of the nation's closest allies Thursday, announcing it will no longer exempt Canada, Mexico and the European Union from previously announced levies on steel and aluminum.

The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Canada and Mexico had been exempted from the tariffs announced last March while negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, continued. But he said those talks were taking longer that "we had hoped." And so the administration decided to lift the exemption from the tariffs for those countries.

He said trade talks with the EU had also been fruitless.

The tariffs — 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on aluminum — take effect at midnight Friday. They are expected to lead to retaliation from European nations. Likely targets are thought to be U.S. exports of jeans, motorcycles and bourbon.

Ross said the tariffs are based on national security concerns, which he said was an all encompassing category.

"We take the view that without a strong economy, you can't have strong national security," he said. "The president's overwhelming objective is to reduce our trade deficit."

The administration's biggest concern is over steel exports from China, but the White House believes overcapacity in other nations must similarly be addressed.