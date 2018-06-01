Unemployment rate drops to 3.8 percent, lowest since 2000

A "help wanted" sign hangs on a window of a restaurant in New York City. The U.S. economy gained a stronger-than-expected 223,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate edged down to an 18-year low.
