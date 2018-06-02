2 climbers killed in fall from Yosemite's El Capitan

This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. El Capitan is one of the world's most technical and dangerous verticals.

Officials say two people have been killed after they fell while climbing El Capitan at California's Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service says the incident happened at about 8 a.m. Saturday while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route.

Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene but the climbers didn't survive the fall.

The names of the climbers were not immediately released and officials would not provide any additional information.

This is the second fatal incident in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions.