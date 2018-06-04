Political Junkie: Trump tweets that he can pardon himself

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at the North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart, Ind., Thursday, May 10, 2018, during a campaign rally.

President Trump made waves this morning by tweeting that he has the power to pardon himself.

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Ken Rudin, host of the Political Junkie podcast spoke to MPR News Host Kerri Miller about President Trump's tweet and the precedent for presidential pardons.

