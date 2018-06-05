What it took to get to Pluto

Charon and Pluto, composite image NASA | JHUAPL | SwRI 2015

NASA launched the New Horizons mission to Pluto in January 2006. It was a long-anticipated project that almost didn't happen.

As Alan Stern, planetary scientist and manager of the project, wrote in a new book he co-authored, "It was disappointing to me to learn that senior scientists insisted that a mission to Pluto wasn't justified simply for its exploration value."

Stern joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to discuss his new book, "Chasing New Horizons: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto," which he co-authored with David Grinspoon.

