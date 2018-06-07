What can be done about Minnesota's rising homelessness rates?

Homeless people of various ages and situations gather at the light rail station at the Mall of America until it closes at 2:00 a.m.

The number of homeless people in Minnesota is rising, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Last year the state had a 4.5 percent increase to its homeless population despite Minnesota Interagency Council on Homelessness launching a campaign to end homelessness by 2020.

Host Kerri Miller talked to Cathy ten Broeke, director to Prevent and End Homelessness at Minnesota Interagency Council on Homelessness, about our current state of homelessness. They were joined by Ehren Stover-Wright, research director at the Institute for Community Alliances, to look at his agency's work in Des Moines, Iowa.

