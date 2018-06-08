How to get help in Minnesota: Suicide prevention resources

Minnesota's suicide crisis hotline, Crisis Connection, is preparing to shut down at the end of the month following financial shortfalls, but there are still resources to get help.

Out-of-state counselors will field calls to the suicide prevention lifeline after the shutdown, expected at the end of the month.

Resources if you or someone you know needs help:

• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week: 1-800-273-8255. Web chat here. . Services are offered for deaf and hard of hearing, in Spanish and for Veterans.

• The National Alliance for Mental Illness Minnesota offers crisis resources, classes and tip sheets.

In January it started a one-call pilot in the Twin Cities metro area to connect individuals and providers to their county's mental health crisis team. From a cell phone, that number is 274747 (CRISIS)

• The National Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 in the U.S. The national line connects texters with a trained crisis counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

• Every county in Minnesota has mental health crisis response telephone numbers for adults. Those numbers are listed by county.

• Every county in the state also has mental health crisis response telephone numbers for children.

• The Trevor Project is a crisis intervention and suicide prevention lifeline for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning young people ages 13 to 24. Calls are taken 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-866-4-U-TREVOR (866-488-7386).

Warning signs and what you can do

The National Alliance for Mental Illness Minnesota offered the following list of potential warning signs for people who may be at risk for suicide. The organization said the more you see, the greater the risk.

• Talking about wanting to die or take one's life.

• Looking for a way to kill oneself.

• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.

• Talking about feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain.

• Talking about being a burden to others.

• Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.

• Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.

• Sleeping too little or too much.

• Withdrawing or feeling isolated.

• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.

• Displaying extreme mood swings.

The organization offered the following suggestions if you think someone may be suicidal:

• Ask if they are thinking about killing themselves. This will not given them the idea of suicide, nor will it make it more likely they will make an attempt.

• Listen without judgment. Show you care.

• Stay with the person. Or make sure the person is in a safe and secure person with another person until you can get help.

• Remove any objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Call any of the numbers listed above for further guidance.

• If danger seems imminent, call 911. Mention that you are calling with a mental health emergency. Alert the dispatcher if there is a gun inside the home.

Additional listening

The APM Podcast The Hilarious World of Depression created an episode on how to get help. Show host John Moe talks with Dr. Ken Duckworth about the best path to get help.