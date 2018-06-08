Politics Friday: Congressman Keith Ellison on running for AG

Keith Ellison declares his candidacy for State Attorney General. Lacey Young | MPR News

After two rather conventional party conventions, DFL Attorney General Lori Swanson started a series of falling dominoes when she decided to run for governor instead of attorney general. That decision allowed 5th District Congressman Keith Ellison to run for attorney general, setting off a mad dash among Minneapolis DFLers eager to fill his seat in Congress.

We'll recap the chaos and talk with Rep. Ellison about why he chose to leave a safe seat to run in the crowded primary for attorney general, and what this wild chain of events means for the DFL party.

Then, we'll get perspective on the week from two political analysts — including sniping between the GOP candidates for governor.

Public relations experts Todd Rapp and Maureen Shaver join host Mike Mulcahy to look behind the scenes of the parties, and to preview the long political summer ahead.

Use the audio player above to listen to the entire conversation.