Swanson jumps into DFL governor's race with Rep. Nolan as running mate

Minnesota attorney general Lori Swanson announces she is running for governor with U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan as her running mate, at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis on June 4, 2018.

Updated 2:15 p.m. | Posted 12:46 p.m.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson threw a wild card into the race for governor Monday, saying she'll run against state Rep. Erin Murphy and U.S. House Rep. Tim Walz in the Aug. 14 Democratic primary.

She'll be joined on the ticket by retiring U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan.

"Together, joining forces, we intend to solve problems for the people of Minnesota and work on things like jobs and health care and education," Swanson told reporters Monday with Nolan by her side.

"Our goal is to put an end to the partisan divides and divisions and gridlock," Nolan added, "and to offer the people of the state of Minnesota a problem-solvers administration."

The move comes just days after Minnesota Democrats refused to endorse Swanson during the party's state convention in Rochester, instead choosing Minneapolis attorney and DFL activist Matt Pelikan.

Pelikan won after a strong showing on the first ballot, when he got 47 percent of the vote to Swanson's 52 percent. After the first ballot, Swanson withdrew from the race for the endorsement.

Minnesota attorney general Lori Swanson announces she is running for governor with U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan as her running mate. Lacey Young | MPR News

Swanson had made consumer causes one of her top priorities in her terms as attorney general. Pelikan, however, ran to Swanson's left, noting a 2010 NRA endorsement of her campaign.

He also criticized her role in several high-profile lawsuits, saying she quietly dropped a lawsuit against the Trump administration's travel ban, jumped in too late to a lawsuit against drug companies accused of being responsible for the opioid epidemic, and settled for too little in an environmental lawsuit against 3M, which netted $850 million for the state.

Earlier this year, she considered jumping into the governor's race but eventually filed to run for a third term as attorney general.

Swanson, 51, was elected attorney general in 2006, and re-elected in 2010 and 2014. From 2003 to 2006, she served as the state's solicitor general and as deputy attorney general from 1999 to 2002.

Nolan in February announced his plans to retire from Congress and not seek re-election this year.

It was a stunning change of heart. Nolan had previously told reporters he would not run for governor because he was feeling pressure to retain his seat in Congress and his constituents wanted him to run again.

But Nolan said he met with Swanson on Sunday and made his decision early Monday morning to be Swanson's lieutenant governor candidate.

Swanson's call, he said, was a "compelling request."

More reporting to come.