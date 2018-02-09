MN Rep. Nolan says he won't seek re-election to Congress

DFL U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan says he will not seek re-election.

Updated 11 a.m. | Posted 9:25 a.m.

DFL U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan said Friday he will retire from Congress and not seek re-election this year.

It's a stunning change of heart for Nolan. In June, he told reporters he would not run for governor because he was feeling pressure to retain his seat in Congress and his constituents wanted him to run again.

"The challenges and consequences of the issues facing our nation in Washington are too important for me to walk away from at this time," Nolan said then.

In a statement Friday, however, after listing his accomplishments, Nolan said, "there is a time and a purpose for everything and now is the time for me to pass the baton to the next generation."

Nolan's departure has huge political ramifications. The Democrat represents a northern Minnesota district that both parties have fought hard over in recent elections and that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

He was expected to face both a hard-fought primary and a competitive general election campaign if he stuck around.

Nolan, 74, has served six terms in Congress, although that has been split between the 1970s and more recent years. He was elected again in 2012 to represent the 8th Congressional District.

The national Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Friday vowed to keep the seat in Democratic hands. It's not clear, however, which Democrats will jump in to run.

Leah Phifer, a former FBI analyst and Two Harbors, Minn., native who said in October she would challenge Nolan for the Democratic nomination, reaffirmed on Friday that she is running for the seat.

Former Duluth Mayor Don Ness is not expected to run. Tony Sertich, another well-known northern Minnesota Democrat who served in the Legislature, said Friday he has "zero interest."

Former state Rep. Joe Radinovich, the current chief of staff to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, is "strongly considering" a campaign.

The Republican Party of Minnesota called Nolan's decision not to seek re-election a boost to GOP prospects.

Right now, St. Louis County Commissioner Pete Stauber of Hermantown, Minn., is the sole Republican candidate in the race after two-time Nolan challenger Stewart Mills passed on a run.

It's unclear if Mills will stay on the sidelines, although national Republicans have rallied around Stauber, who is also a Duluth police officer.