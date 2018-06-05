Filing deadline drama? Ellison filing to run for AG, leave U.S. House

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison arrives at the Minnesota Secretary of State's office to file for attorney general on Tuesday.

Attorney General Lori Swanson's decision Monday to leap into the Minnesota governor's race is setting off a chain reaction Tuesday of politicians seeking new offices.

The biggest one came around noon, when U.S. House Rep. Keith Ellison came to the secretary of state's office to file to run for Minnesota attorney general, throwing a wild card into that race and opening the floodgates to congressional candidates for Ellison's seat.

Tuesday 5 p.m. is the filing deadline.

Mike Hatch, former attorney general, started the ball rolling Tuesday morning when he filed to run for his old seat. Despite doing the paperwork, he said he'll make a final decision on whether or not to run based on who else files. Candidates have until the end of business Thursday to withdraw from the ballot.

He mentioned state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, DFL-Brooklyn Center and others as qualified candidates who might lead him to stand down.

"I'm looking for a candidate who can represent the entire state, who's been to court, who can represent that office and represent the state of Minnesota," Hatch, a strong supporter of Swanson, said as he filed at the Minnesota Secretary of State's office.

Hilstrom filed just after 11 a.m. Tuesday to run in the primary against DFL-endorsed attorney general candidate Matt Pelikan, who won the party backing after Swanson withdrew her name for consideration.

With the attorney general job open now, it's led to speculation that other prominent politicians might be interested in that job, which could create more openings on deadline day.

"There's things you don't control, who files and who doesn't file," DFL Party chair Ken Martin said Tuesday as the intrigue rose. "But one thing we do control is what we're going to be able to do over the next two months leading into the primary."

Outside of the attorney general and governor's races,other filings of interest included Joe Radinovich, a former DFL state representative running for the 8th District congressional seat in what will be a closely watched Democratic primary.

U.S. House Rep. Rick Nolan, who's retiring from that seat, has signed up to run for lieutenant governor to the ticket behind Swanson.

State Rep. Erin Murphy, of St. Paul, the DFL-endorsed candidate for governor, filed on Tuesday and said she's focused on winning regardless of who jumps in.

"I set out to win this race, and I've got my eye on that prize," said Murphy, who right now is facing Swanson and U.S. House Rep. Tim Walz in the Aug. 14 DFL primary.

If others decide to get into this race, then they do," she said. "I've learned over and over again, from my very first race, that competition makes me better and I will be a stronger candidate winning the primary because others are in this race."

