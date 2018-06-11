Kids hurt as fleeing SUV plows into Minneapolis park

Updated 1:13 p.m. | Posted 12:38 p.m.

A motorist fleeing Minnesota State Patrol troopers injured at least two children Monday at a playground behind Jenny Lind Elementary School in Minneapolis.

The children were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in nearby Robbinsdale with unspecified injuries. A mangled fence surrounding the tennis court could be seen at the west end of Bohanon Park where the SUV had struck and heavily damaged a swing set.

Authorities said the incident began with an attempted traffic stop of a Ford Expedition SUV on Interstate 94 and that the suspect fled into a residential neighborhood just west of the freeway.

The driver fled from the crash on foot and was caught by troopers near the park, State Patrol Capt. Jason Bartell told reporters. The incident started about 9:30 a.m. and lasted only minutes.

Bartell said the chase involved the trooper from the original attempted stop and that another trooper joined the pursuit.

He would not say what originated the attempted traffic stop but added that a gun was recovered in the suspect's vehicle.

He said it looked initially like troopers were following protocol by pursuing the driver and that there is no blanket policy about how such pursuits should be conducted off of state highways and onto city streets.

"Every situation is different. That's up to the state trooper, or supervisor that's listening on the radio at the time," he said.

Minneapolis public schools wrapped up for the year on Friday, so there were no classes in session at the school this morning when the crash happened about 9:30 a.m.