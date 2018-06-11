Taking depression out of the darkness

Suicide is a growing issue in the United States.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control found that the rate of suicide increased in almost every state.

A separate study found that Minnesota has one of the highest rates of depression in the country.

What can be done to buck this growing trend?

Kathryn Cullen, Division Chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Minnesota, and Daphne Merkin author of "This Close to Happy: A Reckoning With Depression," joined MPR News Host Kerri Miller for a conversation about how to spot signs of depression and support those who are struggling with it.

Use the audio player above to hear the full discussion.