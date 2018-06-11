Coming soon: Rivers of Oil, an MPR News podcast

Listen and subscribe to Rivers of Oil on your mobile device: Apple Podcasts | NPR One | TuneIn

All over the country, people are moving to camps in the woods, climbing trees, chaining themselves to bulldozers, all in the name of stopping oil pipelines. What's going on? Why is there suddenly a dramatic conflict around pipelines? And is it really even about pipelines at all?

The battle over oil pipelines intensified a couple years ago with the protests at Standing Rock. For months, thousands of people demonstrated at the site of the Dakota Access oil pipeline construction project in North Dakota.

And now, it's spreading.

All over the country, people are moving to camps in the woods for months at a time. They're climbing trees. Chaining themselves to bulldozers.

And Minnesota is poised to be the next battleground.

The Canadian company Enbridge wants to replace a nearly 50-year-old pipeline called Line 3. But opponents of the pipeline are already threatening major protests.

Minnesota regulators are weighing now whether to let Enbridge replace its aging Line 3 pipeline with one that could carry about twice as much oil along a new route across the state. In June, the state Public Utilities Commission will decide whether to allow the process to go forward.

So what's going on? Why is there suddenly this dramatic conflict around pipelines? And is it really even about pipelines, at all?

In MPR News' new, five-part podcast, MPR News reporter Dan Kraker takes a look at those oil pipelines that flow beneath our feet.

He'll explore how pipelines are now at the forefront of an epic tug of war between our reliance on oil and the risk that oil poses to the future of our planet — and how we all play a role in that story.

Related reading

Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 pipeline is forcing state regulators to weigh the potential economic benefits to Minnesota against the environmental risks. Dive into our continuing coverage of the Line 3 debate.

You can listen and subscribe to the Rivers of Oil podcast from your favorite podcast player: Apple Podcasts | TuneIn | NPR One