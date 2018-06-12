Mayor Carter pushes for police reform

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter talked to Kerri Miller about his policies for safety in schools and police reform.

The first black St. Paul mayor has gained a lot of media attention over his "Community-First Police Reform" initiative. He hired the former president of the Minneapolis NAACP Jason Sole who has been a vocal critic of the police to lead the project.

Carter, the son of a St. Paul cop and a former public school teacher, is seen by many as a mayor who will champion diversity and address disparities in wealth and education.