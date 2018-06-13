Here's how Kilauea's lava is shaping Hawaii's Big Island

The Multi-Spectral Instrument on the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite captured this natural-color image of lava from the Kilauea volcano reaching the ocean at Kapoho Bay on Hawaii's southeast coast on June 7, 2018.

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed nearly 4 billion cubic feet of lava the past five weeks, creating dramatic changes in topography that scientists are now studying using some precise and stunning satellite imagery.

Scientists with the United States Geological Survey estimate that as of June 9, the flow from one fissure had already created a 200-acre lava delta, effectively filling Kapoho Bay and the surrounding eastern coastline.

The island remains in a code red warning, meaning an "eruption is underway or suspected with significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere," according to the USGS.

Authorities estimate more than 600 homes have been destroyed, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.