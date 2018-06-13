Here's how Kilauea's lava is shaping Hawaii's Big Island

ESA's Sentinel-2 satellite captured this image of lava from Kilauea.
The Multi-Spectral Instrument on the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite captured this natural-color image of lava from the Kilauea volcano reaching the ocean at Kapoho Bay on Hawaii's southeast coast on June 7, 2018. 