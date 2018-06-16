Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in St. Paul

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in St. Paul on Friday night.

The St. Paul Police Department reported that the adult male was hit at about 9:30 p.m. Friday near the corner of Como Avenue and Rice Street, a few blocks northwest of the Minnesota Capitol.

The man was transported to Regions Hospital, where he died on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north on Rice Street and was turning onto westbound Como Avenue when it struck the man.

"The driver is cooperating with investigators and the preliminary investigation did not indicate the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol," St. Paul police said in a news release.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday night, authorities said. The case remains under investigation.