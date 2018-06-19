Regulators to hold second day of hearings in Line 3 oil pipeline case

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will hold a second day of hearings Tuesday as it moves closer toward a decision on whether — and how — to allow Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project to go forward.

The commission faces a decision next week that could reverberate across the country and the world, as companies invested in oil face off with environmentalists and Native American tribes who see oil pipelines as a threat to efforts to curb the burning of fossil fuels linked to climate change.

Commissioners heard testimony Monday morning from major stakeholders in the case, and moved on to the part of the process that allows them to ask questions of the presenters earlier in the day. The commission members will continue asking questions about the need for the pipeline and the proposed route on Tuesday, with a decision expected no later than June 28.

At the heart of the testimony is whether the regulatory body will grant Enbridge a Certificate of Need to replace its aging Line 3 pipeline, which cuts across northern Minnesota — and whether the commission will approve Enbridge's proposed reroute, which moves the pipeline off Native American reservation land.

Early in Monday's testimony, representatives of Enbridge addressed the commission, adding new commitments in an effort to get a Certificate of Need from the state. The company said it wanted to build the pipeline along a new route because it would avoid the Leech Lake and Fond Du Lac reservations and because it would also allow Enbridge to continue sending oil through the old Line 3 at reduced capacity while the new pipeline is being built.

Minnesota Public Radio will continue to follow this story through the week. Check back on mprnews.org/pipeline for updates, or follow along at @RiversOfOilMPR.

You can listen and subscribe to the Rivers of Oil podcast from your favorite podcast player: Apple Podcasts | TuneIn | NPR One | RadioPublic | iHeartRadio | RSS