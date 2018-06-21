Flooding closes part of I-90 in Minnesota

Heavy flooding in southeastern South Dakota has prompted officials to close part of Interstate 90 in southwestern Minnesota.

South Dakota Department of Transportation officials say the Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed I-90 7 miles (11 kilometers) inside the Minnesota state line because of flooding on roads.

The South Dakota DOT says eastbound I-90 traffic is being detoured off at Minnesota Exit One to Minnesota Highway 23.

In South Dakota, a section of Highway 11 was underwater Thursday after more than 4 inches of rain fell. The Argus Leader reports a woman was rescued when her pickup became stranded in flood waters east of Sioux Falls.

The National Weather Service says flooding could get worse near area rivers over the next few days.