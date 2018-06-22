Yates to investigate Minneapolis ketamine cases

Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates will investigate whether Minneapolis police officers improperly urged ambulance crews to administer the sedative ketamine.

The police department has been under fire after a report from city staff leaked to the Star Tribune last week said officers asked emergency medical staff multiple times to sedate some people during police calls.

The leaked report has sparked anger and concern from advocates for police accountability. In a public comment session during the meeting, Michelle Gross of Communities United Against Police Brutality, said allegations in the report are examples of police abuse. And she said the problem is more widespread than what is outlined in the draft report.

In May — before the report became public — Chief Medaria Arradondo issued a directive prohibiting police from making medical suggestions to EMS personnel.

In a statement, Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey said Yates is the best person to lead an independent investigation of interactions between police and ambulance crews.

In a statement via a city of Minneapolis spokesperson, Yates said her team has "been entrusted to review this important matter fairly and impartially, and to call it like we see it, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

Yates served as acting Attorney General when President Trump first took office. Trump fired her for refusing to enforce his travel ban.